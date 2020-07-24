Experienced striker Robert Ssentongo underwent a successful abdominal operation after a long time of discomfort.

The Kyetume Football Club center forward who completed the 2019/20 Uganda Premier League season with 8 goals was operated at the Kyetume Health Center IV facility.

“I feel much better now and I think I will be discharged on Saturday or the next day (Sunday),” Ssentongo noted from his hospital bed.

The diminutive albeit effective center forward is expected to be sidelined for at least a month before full recovery prior to the commencement of the 2020/21 season.

Moments after Ssentongo’s operation of the Appendicitis, Kyetume Football Club Chairman Mubiru Kaggwa has appealed to FUFA to revise the terms and conditions of the medical insurance offered to the players.

“The UPL medical insurance to players was a welcome move by the Federation. However, it only caters for Typhoid and malaria ailments. Any illness beyond those two ailments is never taken into consideration by the health facilities where these players are treated,” Kaggwa cried foul.

That said, Kyetume Football Club had to fork quite a fortune to foot the legendary striker’s swelling medical bill to a tune of over 4,000,000.

Robert Ssentongo resting moments after the operation at Kyetume Health Center IV

At the start of the 2019/20 season, FUFA announced a medical insurance partnership with AAR where each of the 16 clubs in the UPL were given 25 medical cards upon which the players would access medical insurance and need whenever it necessitated.

Ssentongo has been the Uganda Premier League top scorer on four different counts.

In 2004, Ssentongo, then at Simba was joint top scorer with URA’s David Kiwanuka on 10 goals.

He was again top scorer with 13 goals in the 2011–12 season while at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

Robert Ssentongo scores against Proline during a Uganda Cup duel at the Nakisunga Playground.

Then for two successive seasons in 2014–15 and the 2015-16, the pint sized forward scooped the golden boot with 15 and 18 goals respectively, still at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

The new season is ear-marked to kick off by October 2020 should the health situation created by the Coronavirus pandemic improve gradually.