Striker Seiri Arigumaho marked his debut in the Tanzania Premier League at Singida United Football Club.

The Ugandan played 8 matches during a season decimated by injuries and getting acquitted to the league.

He rates the time spent in Tanzania during which he featured in 8 matches, scoring a classic over head acrobatic volley against Ruvu Shooting as fair.

Striker Sieri Arigumaho volleys home against Ruvu Shooting

“The league in Tanzania was fair but I picked up an injury at the beginning of the season. I did not have that good season. I am looking forward a new season and fresh challenges ahead,” Arigumaho remarked.

With Singida United relegated, the former Mbarara Soccer Academy and Six O’clock striker is considering a shift to another Tanzanian club, but there are offers flowing in from a couple of clubs in the Uganda Premier League.

“With the 2019/20 almost done and dusted, I am considering choosing another club in the Tanzania League although there are Ugandan clubs that are talking to him,” he spoke of the next step.

Seiri Arigumaho

Arigumaho kick-started his career at fourth division outfit Nyakabirizi in 2014. He moved to Kihihi Friends in the 2015 season before crossing to Amama Football Club the following season.

He also had a brief spell at Mbarara Soccer Academy in 2017 and was signed by Nabugabo in 2017/18 season.

Singida United secured him from Western regional club Six O’Clock at the end of the 2018/19 season.

He was also part of the Western regional team in the famous Uganda Cranes Na-Mutima regional tour match.