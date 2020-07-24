Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Denis Onyango has paid glowing tribute to retired legendary Egyptian goalkeeper Hossam El Hadary.

The 47-year-old goalkeeper who won four Africa Cup of Nations with three best goalkeeper accolades (2006, 2008 and 2010) retired from football on Friday, 24th July 2020.

Onyango, the current first choice goalkeeper for Uganda Cranes and South African club, Mamelodi Sundowns lauded El Hadary for the great service to the beautiful game.

Congratulations to arguably the best goalkeeper in Africa of all time on a happy retirement. Essam El Hadary, thanks for the inspiration and memories. You’ve earned a long and very happy retirement. A true legend in every sense of the word. Good luck to him in whatever role he ends up in Denis Onyango, Uganda Cranes goalkeeper and captain

Hadary retired from International football in 2019 and has since confirmed retiring from the beautiful game after 159 international caps for the Pharaohs.

Egypt’s El Hadary at AFCON 2017 Credit: © Kawowo Sports / AMINAH BABIRYE

Football is my second wife and I have divorced it. I am not returning to play football again, the entire system has errors and club heads attacking each other, and may God be in the help of the players. There is nothing to add to my footballing history. There is no goalkeeper in Egypt better than me. I only sat on the bench in 1998 for goalkeeper Nader El-Sayed Hossam El Hadary, retired Egyptian goalkeeper

During his times at Al Ahly Sports Club, El Hadary was on the winners’ podium as champion on eight occasions in the Egyptian Premier League.

He won four Egypt Cups, four Egyptian Super Cups, four CAF Champions League titles, three CAF Super Cups, one Arab Club Champions Cup, and two Arab Super Cups.

He has also played at Damietta, Sion, Ismaily, Zamalek, Al Merreikh, Al Ittihad Alexandria (loan), Wadi Degla, Al Taawoun and Nagoom.

Club Career:

1993–1996 Damietta

1996–2008 Al Ahly

2008–2009 Sion FC

2009–2010 Ismaily SC

2010–2011 Zamalek

2011–2013 Al Merreikh

2012 Al Ittihad Alexandria (loan)

2013–2014 Wadi Degla

2014–2015 Ismaily

2015–2017 Wadi Degla

2017–2018 Al-Taawoun

2018–2019 Ismaily

2019–2020 Nogoom

Egypt National Team: 1996- 2018 – Egypt (159 caps)