Kajjansi United Football Club, a Buganda Regional League entity has acquired the services of goalkeeper Hamza Kakumba.

The shot stopper who studied at Masaka based Blessed Sacrement Kimanya signs as a free agent from KEM Football Club, a fourth division team from Masaka.

He signed a two year employment contract at the club christened as the “Potters”.

I have been following this club for some good time and I believe I have come at the right time. I plead for team work and determination because it is the only way that can help us achieve our immediate target Hamza Kakumba, Goalkeeper

He joins Yusuf Nfumu in the Kajjansi United goalkeeping department.

Other signings for Kajjansi United in the players’ primary transfer window include Umar Baker Mbowa (striker) from Kireka United and defender Ivan Kakumba who was at Entebbe United.