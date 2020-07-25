Ibra Sekagya and Thierry Henry could be at different sides at the moment in the Major League Soccer but they keep in contact having played together at New York Redbulls.

The ex-Uganda Cranes captain has promised to use his relationship with the former Arsenal and Barcelona star to help new signing at Montreal Impact Mustafa Kizza.

Sekagya and Henry Credit: File Photo

The left back signed for the MLS side early this week but will only move to US in December and Sekagya is already in touch with Henry about his compatriot.

“Titi (Thierry) called me, but we just talked briefly,” said Sekagya as quoted by Daily Monitor.

“He was asking my opinion of the boy, whether I know him and whether he is a disciplined boy.

“Ofcourse, I said good things about the boy because he is a good boy, we shall be in touch to see things work out for him.”

The former KCCA defender also says in Henry, Kizza will be in good hands and also confirmed he is in contact with the player.

Gadaffi Wahab and Mustafa Kizza Credit: John Batanudde

“Let’s keep our fingers crossed to see the boy (Kizza) make it through,” counselled Sekagya.

“It’s good he is going to be in good hands with Titi and at least I am in touch with Titi frequently.

“I will try to see how we can push him. I am also in touch with the boy and he seems excited and ready to join the new challenge.”

Kizza will join Mike Azira as the two Ugandan players in the Major League Soccer.