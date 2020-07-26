Confederation of African Football (CAF) has called upon its Member Associations to use the lockdown optimally and refurbish their stadia.

According to a letter addressed to Member Associations, CAF insists only high quality stadiums will be approved for use by national teams and CAF Club competitions

“Quality stadiums are fundamental for the development and progress of African football, several aspects must be thoroughly evaluated in African stadia, related to the pitch, floodlights, comfort safety and security of the spectators, players, officials, media and marketing facilities, and other areas,” reads a letter from CAF.

St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

“CAF had initiated a project of stadium inspection visits around the continent, whereby a selected team of highly qualified ‘CAF stadium inspectors’ accompanied by ‘CAF Football Legends’ perform inspections in the main stadiums of the countries, following guidelines established in the scope of the project. However, due to the Covid19 outbreak, the inspection visits were suspended until the situation is back to normal.”

In Uganda, CAF sent two inspectors (Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi and Owofen Daniel Amokachi) to make an assessment on Mandela National Stadium and St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende and the former was deemed unfit to host international matches.

It should be noted that CAF has a comprehensive document on Stadium requirements. This includes the minimum elements that a stadium must fulfill before being homologated.

The requirements are classified in two categories; namely the must have and the secondary elements.

CAF will soon host an online video-conference session with all Member Associations to discuss the club licensing system, the status of national leagues and stadium infrastructure.