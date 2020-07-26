Kenyan international Michael Olunga was elated after scoring three times in a league match as his side Kashiwa Reysol beat Vegalta Sendai 5-1 in a Japan league match at the Sankyo Frontier stadium on Sunday.

The former Gor Mahia centre forward scored in the 40th, 58th and 73rd minute adding to Hayato Nakama’s opening goal while Yusuke Segawa scored the fifth goal on the day.

The top tier’s league leading scorer with 8 goals in 7 games couldn’t hide his joy as he posted on his social media platforms.

“God’s favour, One more for keeps. Thank you for the support.”

Reysol are currently ranked seventh on the 18-team J-League standings, with 12 points from 7 matches.