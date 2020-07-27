Newly promoted Uganda Premier League outfit Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) Football Club finally completed the mandatory club’s pro agenda programme.

The two-day interactive session was held at Mengo in Kampala at the headquarters of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) over the weekend.

This club’s pro agenda is intended to help clubs achieve the sporting and business process to deliver short and long term planning objectives, as directed by the mother body, FUFA.

MYDA officials during the club’s pro agenda training by FUFA Clu b licensing manager Ivan Kintu Bayige

MYDA’s arrangement was originally supposed to be held at their mother district in Malaba but FUFA officials failed to travel because of the restrictions by the Government due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

MYDA Football Club officials in a group photo with stadia expert Jamil Ssewanyana and Ivan Kintu Bayige (both in white)

Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) officials after the club’s pro agenda training

The Club Licensing for 2020-21 has been phased in two parts with this Pro Agenda program intended to prepare Clubs so that they don’t find challenges as we get towards the Club licensing exercise.

This clubs Pro Agenda is a programme that was launched in 2016 with an aim to re-engineer sporting and business processes in clubs playing in the Uganda Premier League and the FUFA Big League as a vehicle that will deliver professionalism in the long run from amateur setting.

With MYDA completed, FUFA has now covered 15 of the top tier Uganda Premier League clubs with the remaining club to be determined after the FUFA Big League playoffs.

A couple of second division clubs have also benefited from the club’s pro agenda.

FUFA Club Licensing manager Ivan Kintu Bayige during a session

For the record, KCCA F.C was the first club to be trained under such an arrangement by FUFA officials at Mengo in preparation for the 2020-21 season.

The gruelling club licensing exercise will be up next on the agenda as the respective clubs vie to qualify for the licenses.

Valid employment contracts of players as well as other staff, operational offices, standard club’s training and match day venues, club accounts and other related stuff are some of the key aspects considered before the clubs are given the operating licenses for the season.