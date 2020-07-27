Tanzania Premier League 2019-20 Season (Matchday 38)

Mtibwa Sugar 2-1 Ruvu Shooting

Ruvu Shooting Tanzania Prisons 2-2 Azam

Azam Polisi Tanzania 1-2 Simba

Simba Young Africans 1-0 Lipuli

Lipuli Singida United 0-2 Biashara United

Biashara United Mwadui 2-1 Kagera Sugar

Kagera Sugar Coastal Union 0-1 KJT Tanzania

KJT Tanzania Alliance 3-2 Namungo

Mtibwa Sugar Football Club recovered from a goal down to condemn Ruvu Shooting 2-1 as the 2019-20 Tanzania Premier League climaxed on Sunday, 26th July 2020.

Ugandan attacker Boban Bogere Zirintusa capped a wonderful season with a well taken brace on the sunny evening at the CCM Gairo Stadium, Morogoro.

Sadat Muhammed gave the visitors the half time lead on 35 minutes.

Mtibwa Sugar replied early in the second half with the equalizer in the 51st minute.

Zirintusa was again on the mark with the match winner in the 65th minute for the valuable three points.

Boban Zirintusa shields the ball from a Ruvu Shooting opponent. The Ugandan scored a brace for Mtibwa Sugar

Mtibwa Sugar completed the season in the 14th poistion with 45 points from 38 matches played.

Meanwhile, Uganda Cranes roving right back Nicholas Wakiro Wadada returned to the Azam starting line up after serving a match suspension because of accumulated cautions.

Wadada had sat out the 1-0 victory over Mbeya City during the previous round.

This time round, Azam played to a two all draw away to Prisons at the Sokoine stadium and thus missed the opportunity to play at next season’s CAF Champions League.

Young Africans overcame Lipuli 1-0 to amass 72 points, two better than third placed Azam.

Champions Simba won 2-1 away to Polisi Tanzania to wind the season in style with 88 points, 16 clear of second placed rivals Young Africans.

Before the Simba game, skipper and sharp shooter John Raphael Bocco was awarded the player of the month of June award for the incredible performances.

John Raphael Bocco receives the player of June accolade

Simba striker Meddie Kagere, a Rwandan international of Ugandan decent was the top scorer with 22 goals to his name.

Meddie Kagere (right) joined by teammates to celebrate a goal

Striker Seiri Arigumaho’s Singdia United was sadly relegated with just 18 points alongside Alliance (45), Lipuli (44) and Ndanda (41).