The 2020-21 Uganda Premier League season is tentatively ear-marked to kick off in October should the Coronavirus situation stabilize.

Behind the scenes, a couple of clubs are busy planning and plotting for the virgin season.

Each of the 15 top tier clubs (16th club pending confirmation) has at least undertaken the mandatory FUFA club’s pro agenda lectures intended to prepare them for the grueling club licensing process and the federation aim professionalization of the beautiful game.

Several clubs have beefed up their respective technical departments and many are eyeing players elsewhere in a bid to reinforce their squads.

Whereas the entry doors for new players is wide open for many clubs, the exit routes are also crowded.

Out of contract and favour players are departing for fresh challenges elsewhere where the fodder is greener and more nutritious.

Sixteen-time Uganda Premier League champions Sports Club Villa will release several players as they create space for new recruits.

There are varying reasons for the departure of these players ranging from the obvious expiration of contracts, unpalatable working conditions, out of favour cluster to sheer desire to exploit fresh opportunities elsewhere.

The final decision to release the players was reached following a series of meetings with the Jogoo top management and some players themselves.

The final meeting was held on Tuesday, 28th July 2020 at the team’s latest club house in Industrial Area, Kampala.

The players in the box are defender Brian Nsubuga, Emmanuel Kalyowa, Albert Mugisa, Hood Kakooza, Charles Lwanga, Ambrose Kirya, goalkeeper Samson Kirya, Ibrahim Kibumba and Ronald Magwali.

Ibrahim Kibumba tackles URA’s Mikidadi Ssenyonga

Striker Lwanga has since crossed to KCCA Football Club whilst goalkeeper Kirya is destined for the Purple Sharks, Wakiso Giants.

Pint sized midfielder Mugisa deserted the club in January 2020 as his whereabouts have been largely unknown.

Albert Mugisa (right) and Ambrose Kirya are all desired for leases away from SC Villa (Photo: John Batanudde)

Several players whose contracts had expired as Amir Kakomo and David Owori have been convinced to stay with improved employment contracts.

The Jogoos’ head coach Edward Kaziba submitted his wishlist of players to management although bureaucracy has led to slow decision making to zero on some of his intended targets like defender Derrick Ngobi.

Last season, the Jogoos completed the league campaign in the third place with 46 points, 8 points adrift from champions Vipers (54 points).