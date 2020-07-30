Swiss prosecutors led by Stefan Keller have launched legal proceedings against Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino and Switzerland Attorney General Michael Lauber.

Keller opened the proceedings on Thursday with allegations about secret meetings between Infantino and Lauber. According to the watchdog overseeing the Swiss Office of the Attorney General (AOG), the meetings could have gone against the law.

“This concerns abuse of public office, breach of official secrecy, assisting offenders and incitement to these acts,” the watchdog overseeing the OAG said in a statement.

It should be noted that Lauber has already tendered in his resignation last week as a result of the pressure from the aforementioned case.

Lauber and Infantino allegedly had three secret meetings in 2016 and 2017. However, they have both come out to deny any wrongdoing.

In April this year, the World football governing body termed the accusations as “deliberately misleading and malicious.”

Keller was appointed last month to carryout investigations about criminal complaints about the said meetings.

Lauber was appointed in 2015 to lead investigations into FIFA and this led to the resignation of several people including the then FIFA President, Sepp Blatter.