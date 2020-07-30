Swedish Elitettan League:

Mallbackens IF Sunne 5-3 Lidkopings FK Dam

Ugandan female footballer Ritah Kivumbi continued with her impressive form in the Swedish Elitettan League.

Kivumbi netted a brace as Mallbackens IF recovered from a goal down to beat Lidkopings FK Dam 5-3 at the Strandvallen stadium on Wednesday.

The female attacker scored the first goal on the hour mark and got the second with three minutes to the end of the match.

Mallbackens IF Sunne’s other goals came from Frida Brostrom, Ida Hallstensson and Emma Eriksson.

Hanna Boubezari had given Lidkopings FK Dam the lead as early as the 4th minute.

Eriksson got the equalizer in the 14th minute.

Lidkopings FK Dam restored their lead four minutes later through Sandra Lagerbratt before Taylor Townsend made it three with 11 minutes to the half time break.

Mallbackens IF rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the second half to win the game 5-1 by close of business in the 8 goal thriller.

Kivumbi scored on the hour mark, making it 3-2.

Three late goals in the final 14 minutes won the day for the home side scoring through Brostrom in the 76th minute, Hallstensson in the 80th and Kivumbi completed the misery with an 87th-minute strike.

This was Kivumbi’s fourth goal in the seven games she has played for Mallbackens IF Sunne.

Her previous goals had come in the 1-all draw against Moron IF and a 4-3 defeat to Alingsas.

Mallbackens IF Sunne is currently now 7th having amassed 14 points from 9 matches played so far.

They face Lidkopings FK Dam once again on 12th August 2020.

Meanwhile, another Ugandan Viola Nambi who plays at Vaxjo DFF in the Swedish top-flight league will face Umea Women on Thursday.