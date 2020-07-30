Hours after SC Villa midfielder Emmanuel Kalyowa pegged the historic team for defaulting him for 10 months now, the club has vehemently promised to fulfill their contractual obligations with the contracted staff.

Shawn Mubiru, the club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has acknowledged that they have debtors whom will be cleared to zero.

“Sports Club Villa is aware of the debts at our disposal. All the contracted staff will be cleared off. We are a law-abiding institution and a big brand,” Mubiru vowed.

Sports Club Villa Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shawn Mubiru

Mubiru’s response follows an earlier story ran by Kawowo Sports highlighting the players whose employment contracts expired and those who have been deemed as surplus to requirements at the Nsambya based club.

Three-thirds of the players from the 2019-20 season had outstanding arrears by July 30, 2020 but the good news is that some payments were being effected.

More than 10 players who featured at the 16-time Uganda Premier League champions last season will not be registered by the club for the 202-/21 as they seek greener pastures.

Bashir Mutanda, Yayo Lutimba, Brian Nsubuga, Emmanuel Kalyowa, Albert Mugisa, Hood Kakooza, Charles Lwanga, Ambrose Kirya, Ibrahim Kibumba, Ronald Magwali and goalkeeper Samson Kirya are on the way out of the club.

Ambrose Kirya is being convinced to stay after the expiry of his employment contract

Already Mutanda and Lwanga confirmed their departure whilst Mugisa deserted for new adventures in life altogether.

Midfielder Kirya has been embroiled in talks with the club as he weighs options away from the club.

Meanwhile, several players as Derrick Ndahiro, Amir Kakomo, David Owori, Emmanuel Alex Wasswa and others are being convinced to ink contract extensions with improved offers.

Left back Derrick Ndahiro in action against URA’s Daniel Isiagi

A fraction of players like goalkeeper Saidi Keni, right back Joseph Nsubuga have since accepted and renewed their respective contracts.

The technical backroom of Edward Kaziba (head coach), Ibrahim Kirya (assistant coach), Mubarak Kiberu (goalkeeping coach) and the support staff of Phillip Ssozi and Joseph Nestroy Kizito are ready to work with any sort of players presented in thy midst.

Joseph Nsubuga signed a new contract that will keep him at the Jogoos until 2022

Good enough, the rest of the administrative staff including the chairperson William Nkemba were part of the recently concluded FUFA Club’s pro agenda, a program met to prepare the various clubs for the grueling club licensing exercise.

By the time Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) canceled the previous season because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Sports Club Villa was in third place with 46 points, 8 apart from the champions Vipers.

Each of the 16 clubs had played 25 matches apiece (over 75%).