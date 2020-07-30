Rays of Grace Football Academy has installed an artificial 7-aside playing facility at Njeru in Buikwe District.

The facility which measures 55 X 36.5 metres was constructed at the start of March 2020.

The works were intensified during the nation-wide lockdown as the Coronavirus pandemic plugged the entire country.

According to Roberts Kiwanuka, this facility can accommodate 7-aside games per time and there is a plan to make similar grounds in the coming future.

This is the beginning of having standardized playing facilities as the requirements of FUFA licensing for the academies. We shall make more grounds with varying sizes. Roberts Kiwanuka, Director Rays of Grace

Rays of Grace playing ground in Njeru

The playing surface has the latest astro grass imported from the United Kingdom. On the fringes of the playing ground, there is wire mesh that traps the flying stray balls during training sessions or competitive matches.

Kawowo Sports has established that this academy intends to make 4 to 5 more similar playing grounds which will be used by the different age groups and teams at the academy.

Such facilities are becoming the norm of the day in the country with many concentrated in Kampala and the surrounding areas.

From Mengo – Kisenyi, Busega, Kyambogo, Bayern Arena – Munyonyo, Freedom city – Najjankumbi to now in Njeru, the astroturf facilities multiplier effect is steadily catching up like a wildfire.

The concept of standardized facilities has been preached widely by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) through the FUFA Club’s pro agenda programme as Uganda embarks on the steadfast road to full professionalism.

Natural facilities couples with such artificial grounds are envisaged as some of the benchmarks for football development.

For starters, Rays of Grace are the reigning champions of the FUFA Odilo (U-14) national boys football championship.