Tanzania money moguls Azam Football Club have quickly embarked on the preparations for the 2020-21 Tanzania Premier League.

The Ice Cream makers have signed utility player Awesu Awesu, 23, on a two-year deal.

Awesu has been a player at Kagera Sugar having previously featured for the Azam U-20 team.

Awesu Awesu (left) inks the binding documentations (Credit: Azam FC Media)

Awesu Awesu (left) with a club official (Credit: Azam FC Media)

Since that time he also played for Madini, Singida United and lately Kagera Sugar.

For a long time, the winger, attacking midfielder-cum-second striker has been a subject of interest for Azam and Young Africans.

Eventually, Azam came good and won his heart with a two-year employment contract.

Awesu Awesu has also played for the Zanzibar national team.

Azam will represent Tanzania at next season’s CAF Confederation Cup having finished the 2019-20 league season in third place behind champions Simba and second-placed Young Africans.