Attacking midfielder Racmac Ashaba is determined to play his heart out and ensure that Maroons Football Club gets promoted back to the Uganda Premier League.

Ashaba was part of the Maroons team that was relegated to the second tier following a disastrous 2020/21 season.

“Together with the rest of my teammates, we shall be focused on inspiring Maroons Football Club from the FUFA Big League back to the Uganda Premier League,” Ashaba confessed to Kawowo Sports.

Racmac Ashaba

Anticipated Life in the FUFA Big League

Besides the mountain task of getting Maroons promoted to the premier division, Ashaba anticipates a rough patch of life in the second division given the challenging playgrounds.

My biggest task upheld, even bigger than the pitches, is having our team back to the premier league. This is going to be my first task from the word go. As for the other tasks, I think I am ready for most of what I expect, the tough competition as they say, longer travels among others. But setting out to be atop of anything that comes into my way

Racmac Ashaba in possession of the ball

Ashaba kick-started his football career at Ema Boys Academy.

He also played for Sharp Football Club (now Kigezi Home Boyz) in the Kigezi group, Banda Stars in the Kampala fourth division, and won the 2018 University Football League with Kyambogo University.

Ashaba’s breakthrough moment in his career arrived in 2019 when he was signed at 16-time Uganda Premier League champions, Sports Club Villa.

Maroons XI Vs BUL last season (Ashaba is on front row, second from left)

A season later, he moved to Maroons featuring in nine matches in total.

The six came in the Uganda Premier League against Vipers, BUL, Bright Stars, Sports Club Villa, and Onduparaka and the rest were in the Uganda Cup.

In the knockout cup, he was part of the Maroons team that eliminated Gulu’s Young Elephants as well as Express before falling to Kyetume at the round of 16 stage.

Racmac Ashaba shields the ball away

Against Kyetume, Ashaba was introduced in the second stanza for Rashid Agau. He successfully converted the first kick for the Prison Warders after normal time had ended one all but they lost the shoot-out 5-4 to bow out at the round of 16 stage.

Maroons’ game away to Kyetume was head coach Charles Ayiekho’s first game in charge.

The Prison warders were relegated after the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) cancelled the 2019/20 season abruptly because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The new FUFA Big League season is tentatively earmarked to kick off on 29th October 2020.