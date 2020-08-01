Swedish Uppland Västra League 2020:

Sunday, 2nd August: Unik FK Vs Tanjö – Vålstra ip

The Swedish Uppland Västra League returns on Sunday, 2nd August 2020 with matchday two action.

Unik FK, home of Ugandan born offensive midfielder King Bayiwe will play their second game against Tanjö at the Vålstra ip.

In their first match, Unik FK overcame Palastiska 4-2 with Bayiwe bagging a hat-trick of assists.

Against Tanjo, Bayiwe is optimistic with the teamwork element at play, they will handle the task in thy midst.

“We are set for the second game of the season and I am sure it will necessitate teamwork for the maximum points,” Bayiwe remarked.

Bayiwe joined Unik, a 1947 founded club in Uppsala City in June 2020.

Unik’s head coach Magdy Refai plot for promotion to the third division, Norra Svealand.

Bayiwe had previous spells at Aryd Football Club in the Swedish second division (equivalent of the FUFA Big League in Uganda).

He had also featured at fourth division club, Sufstar F.C.

Bayiwe started his career in Kampala featuring for Utoda F.C, Proline – Nalubale, Express F.C (Uganda), La Januesse F.C (Rwanda), Intercell F.C (Burundi) before he had a stint with Kampala Junior Team (KJT) in the FUFA Big league.

The fast-paced offensive midfielder who can also be deployed on either wing was the winning captain and most valuable player with Kampala Junior Team (KJT), Norway cup (2014), Gothia cup Sweden (2014) and his decent display helped KJT-Rwenshama get promoted to Uganda Premier League in the FUFA Big league playoff of 2014.