Lesotho Football Association (LFA) communicated the abrupt end to the 2019-20 football season because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was communicated by the secretary-general on Friday, 31st July 2020 via a circular 31/07/2020-1 to all the LeFA structures and all football clubs affiliated to LeFA.

You will recall that the Lesotho Football Association’s National Executive Committee on the 29th May 2020 released a circular that postponed the end of the season to Friday, 31st July 2020 is indeed the final day of the 2019-20 football season. Expectation is rife amongst the football fraternity regarding the dates of the commencement of the 2020-21 football season. At this stage, it is not clear when the 2020-21 season shall commence as due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of Emergency still exists and under the State of Emergency, sport is prohibited. We shall henceforth endeavor to liaise with both the LSRC and our parent ministry to map the way forward and you shall be kept abreast of all developments as they arise. You are advised to start your normal off the field preparations such as club licensing packaging as well as affiliation with your respective district football associations. Lesotho Football Association (LFA) General Secretary

By the time of the league halting, Bantu were top of the 14 team standings with 50 points from 18 matches played.

Matlama and LCS were second and third with 34 and 33 points respectively..

Meanwhile, Lijabatho (13) and Mazenod Swallows (6) were bottom placed by the time this league was abruptly stopped.

Lesotho follows a number of African countries that cancelled their respective leagues.

A number of countries as Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Guinea, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Ghana among others also cancelled their respective leagues because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Whilst, several countries like Tanzania, Burundi, Zambia, South Africa pushed on to ensure that their leagues are completed amidst the pandemic.