The Tanzania Premier League board on Friday, 31st July 2020 announced a 30 man provisional list of players who have excelled during the 2020/21 season.

This provisional list of players is generated from 10 clubs that constitute the 20 clubs in the top tier league.

Uganda Cranes roving right back Nicholas Wakiro Wadada makes the provisional team.

Wadada is one of the three players from Azam. He was instrumental and a key pillar from Azam despite finishing third in the league behind champions Simba and second placed Young Africans.

The industrious right back was the second best in assists, recording as many as 8 with a single goal scored.

Wadada is humbled having made the provisional list and quickly credits the role of his other teammates in achieving this feat.

“Football is teamwork. I can not do this alone. Fine, I am happy for this achievement but it is all down to teamwork,” Wadada disclosed to Kawowo Sports from his Dar es Salaam base.

League top scorer Meddie Kagere of Simba with 22 goals is also on the list. The Ugandan born forward who is now nationalized to play for Rwanda is among the eight players from Simba.

The rest of the Simba players on the list are; Shomari Kapombe, Ashi Manula, Clatous Chama, Francis Kahata, John Raphael Bocco, Jonas Mkude and Luis Miquissone.

Young Africans has five players; David Molinga, Feisal Salum, Deus Kaseke, Juma Abdul and Balama Mapinduzi.

Like Azam, Kagera Sugar has three players on the list in Awesu Awesu, Yusuph Mhilu and David Luhende.

Awesu has recently transferred to his parent club, Azam.

Biashara United, Coastal Union and Namungo all have two players apiece.

Meanwhile, Alliance, Lipuli, Polisi Tanzania have a player each.

The list will be trimmed to 10 by the committee before the final 3 man will be derived at.

The crowning ceremony shall be held at Milimani City Hall in Dar es Salaam on 7th August 2020.

The 2020/21 Tanzania Premier League is earmarked for 9th September 2020.

