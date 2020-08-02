Tanzania top tier side Azam Football Club continues to be a side on a mission well on time for the kick-off of the 2020-21 season.

Azam announced their third signing in the domestic players’ transfer window with the arrival of offensive midfielder Ayoub Lyanga on a two-year deal.

Before the player signed the binding documentations, he was subject to a medical examination that he passed.

Ayoub Lyanga (left) during the medical tests (Credit: Azam FC Media)

Lyanga came as a free agent following diligent service at Coastal Union, a side that he helped finish 7th, bagging 8 goals and recording 4 assists.

League champions in 2014, Azam hopes to replicate the form in the upcoming season.

On Friday, they announced the arrival of utility player Awesu Awesu and Rwanda Amavubi International midfielder Ally Niyonzima the following day.

Awesu was signed from Kagera Sugar whilst Niyonzima was previously employed at Rayon Sports.

The 2020-21 Tanzania Premier League will kick off on 9th September 2020.

Azam Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amin Abdulkarim witnessed the medicals and signing of the trio.

Azam, home to Uganda Cranes roving midfielder Nicholas Wakiro Wadada finished the previous season in third place; behind double champions Simba and Young Africans.

Christened as the Ice Cream makers, Azam will represent Tanzania at next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.