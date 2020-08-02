Tanzania Premier League outfit Azam has signed Rwanda Amavubi International midfielder Ally Niyonzima.

The central midfielder put pen to paper on a three-year contract from Rwanda’s Rayon Sport and successfully passed the medical examination.

Ally Niyonzima during the medical examination

This development was officially announced by Azam via their social media plat forms.

D O N E D E A L @azamfc tumekamilisha usajili wa kiungo mkabaji wa kimataifa wa Rwanda, Ally Niyonzima, kwa mkataba wa miaka miwili.



Niyonzima aliyekuwa akicheza Rayon Sports ya Rwanda, usajili wake ni sehemu ya mapendekezo ya benchi la ufundi la Azam FC.#WeAreAzamFC pic.twitter.com/rJ5Po1ajEA — Azam FC (@azamfc) August 1, 2020

The hardworking holding midfielder was also a subject of interest from rivals Young Africans.

He is brother to Omar Ngando who chose to play for the country of his father’s birth, Burundi.

Ngando was also part of the Les Hirondelles’ squad that made it to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in the country’s history.

Meanwhile, Azam also signed utility player Awesu Awesu from Kagera Sugar.

Azam is home of Uganda Cranes roving right back Nicholas Wakiro Wadada.

The 2020-21 Tanzania Premier League will kick off on 9th September 2020.

Azam is beefing up their squad prior to the new season where they will also represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.