Holding midfielder Joshua Lubwama humbly turned down the second opportunity to work with BUL Football Club when his employment contract expired in June 2020.

Lubwama had served for two seasons at the Jinja based club, christened as the Eastern Giants during an epoch destined by a career-threatening injury.

Lubwama is now destined for a new lease in life with a yet to be confirmed club in the Uganda.

In his detailed farewell message, Lubwama has confessed BUL holding a permanent slot in his heart for giving him the opportunity to play in Uganda’s top flight division.

BUL Football Club will remain in my heart for giving me the amazing opportunity to play in the topflight league in Uganda. After this time, I can only thank everyone at BUL FC, to the staff who made my time here so easy, to all the fans that have supported me since the first day I wore this jersey, to the coaches over the years, to have gone shoulder to shoulder in many, a battle with you has been an honour and to my teammates who helped me settle in since day one not only as a teammate but as friends, it has been an incredible journey and it is with great sadness that I must say goodbye. I will miss you all and wish you the best of luck for the future. Joshua Lubwama

Lubwama readies himself before executing a free kick

Lubwama is baptized as the “Tallest Muganda” for his enviable height.

His tenure at BUL marked a grey zone when he was severely injured during a practice game, breaking his leg.

He took close to a year to heal fully with BUL meeting the medical bills and monthly salaries.

He has previously featured at Luweero United in the Buganda Regional League and was a permanent figure for Ffumbe Clan in the 2018 Bika Bya Baganda football championship.

Lubwama has expertise of dead ball execution from all ranges.