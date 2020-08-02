Concerns of salary arrears by players, coaches and other staff at different Uganda Premier League clubs have been pronounced during the period there has not been any sports activity because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Since March 17th 2020 when the head of state Yoweri Kaguta Museveni announced a temporary ban on all sports activities, different parties have suffered the after-effects.

Virtually most players, coaches and other staff from all the 16 Uganda Premier League clubs were severely affected in a way or another.

From training allowances, match bonuses, transport allowances and salaries, the income flow for all clubs was hampered.

David Katono Mutono, has been employed at Kyetume Football Club, hitherto christened as The Slaughters.

Mutono’s employment contract as assistant coach expired at the end of July 2020 with salary arrears for five months (March, April, May, June and July).

The CAF “B” licensed tactician seeks justice and plots to serve his bosses with an intention to sue notice, unless otherwise.

“Enough is enough. I have worked without pay for many months. Even in the previous months, not all money was paid. There was an amount deducted (225,000) under the guise of paying the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) and NSSF charges. But, surprisingly, the PAYE and NSSF charges were not paid. I seek for justice,” Mutono bitterly cried.

David Katono Mutono

Ruben Kaggwa Mubiru, the chairman of Kyetume Football Club acknowledges there is a debt he has to pay for the coach and other people amidst the challenging times of COVID-19.

“Indeed, there is a debt although not the amount said by the coach that we shall handle when we get the money. The situation brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic pushed us all to the wall. We promise to clear the outstanding arrears,” Kaggwa confessed to Kawowo Sports.

Kawowo Sports has established that a number of Kyetume players are disgruntled over the accumulative salaries not cleared.

To make the situation worse, the future of three thirds of the demanding players is not secure following the expiration of their respective contracts or being not considered in the new head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi’s plans for the 2020-21 season.

Some of the old guards are reportedly still demanding sign on fees up to this stage.

Team captain Vincent Walugembe Kayizzi, a tried and tested former Uganda Cranes international is cocky about the situation, having also missed the FUFA – captains’ meeting at Mengo on Saturday, 1st August 2020.

“I am currently out of town but will soon return and address whatever is on the ground. About the meeting, it was not communicated to me,” Kayizzi disclosed.

Like the case is with Kyetume, virtually cases of unpaid salaries have been heard at Busoga United, Sports Club Villa, Onduparaka, Mbarara City, Police and shockingly at the newly crowned champions Vipers.

After meeting the players, FUFA intends another meeting with the coaches on Monday, 3rd August 2020.

Such meetings are envisaged at acting as bridges between the clubs and the mother body that governs football, FUFA.

A wide range of ideas are brain stormed and quick solutions sought to forge a way forward as the 2020-21 season comes knocking in October 2020.