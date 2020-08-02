Rogers Nkugwa has recommitted to continue service as head coach for Uganda Martyrs Women Football Club and the Uganda Martyrs High School team.

Nkugwa had accorded himself a sabbatical leave from the club towards the end of March 2020.

This was followed by the abrupt end of the women football league because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Nkugwa whose love for scouting talent young talents and training them is unrivaled has returned to active active.

He cites sickness that recommended less stressing environs and pressure that emanated the forced leave.

In a detailed message published on his personal Facebook page, Nkugwa appreciates the football family that stood with him in the thick and challenging times.

Rogers Nkugwa

I want to take this great opportunity to thank everyone for being there for me most especially the time I needed you, when and during my health medical situation. Reaching to an extent of leaving the beautiful game of football, but now am very fine and well, Now am very ready and okay to continue with my career as a football coach. As I posted last time that I was leaving the club for some reasons most especially my health medical problems, so I want to take this great opportunity to announce that am back in the business of football coaching as the head coach of both club and school team of Uganda Martyrs High school and Uganda Martyrs Lubaga Women football club “strong to the finish”. Stay safe stay home. Thanks be to God. Rogers Nkugwa

For starters, Nkugwa has previously coached at Taggy Girls High School – Entebbe, Princess Diana High School – Munyonyo, She Pridhisco, Kololo High, Katuuso Community, Mydel Club, Bat Valley Primary School, St Catherine’s Jets, Sparta 09, Entebbe Creamland, Alphoneix Golden Girls and lately Uganda Martyrs High School – Lubaga.

Nkugwa has a CAF “C” coaching certificate.