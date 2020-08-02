Tanzania FA Cup final: Namungo 1-2 Simba

Simba Sports Club completed the domestic double with a hard fought 2-1 win over Namungo in the Tanzania FA Cup final played at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Simbawanga – Rukwa, Western Tanzania on Sunday.

Two first half strikes by Luis Miquissone and captain John Raphael Bocco led the Wekundu wa Msimbazi baptized outfit to yet a memorable milestone after an outstanding season.

Miquissone bulleted home the opener from close range towards the opening half hour mark to break Namungo’s resilience.

Luis Miquissone celebrates opener for Simba (Credit: Simba Sports Media)

Team skipper Bocco added the second with a well directed header off another headed assist by Miquissone for a safe and comfortable 2-0 lead by the half time break.

Namungo pulled a goal back through Edward Manyama within the closing quarter hour to create a tense and worthwhile finish to the game.

The ball in the net after John Raphael Bocco’s goal, the second for Simba (Credit: Simba SC)

Namungo pulled back a goal in the closing 20 minutes for a tense finish (Credit: Simba SC)

Sven Vandenbroeck’s coached charges held on the nerves to win the game 2-1 and lift their second trophy of the 2019-20 season after the league triumph earlier on.

This was yet Simba’s return to the podium for the FA Cup since the 2017 success.

Simba’s Miquissone was named man of the match for the goal and assist.

Teammate Clatous Chota Chama was the best player of the tournament given the impressive displays throughout the knock-out championship.

Luis Miquissone recieves his prize money as best player in the final Credit: Simba SC)

Clatous Chota Chama gets the best player of the tournament plaque

This was Simba’s second victory over Namungo in the same season, after a 3-2 victory during the first round of the league.

The return leg in the second round ended all square.

Simba, who had also won the season opening charity shield at the advent of the 2019-20 season will represent Tanzania at the CAF Champions League alongside rivals Young Africans.

Azam, home to Uganda Cranes roving right back will play at the CAF Confederation Cup, just like Namungo.