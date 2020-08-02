For every talented basketball player coming out of high school in the country, Uganda Christian University (UCU) seems the obvious destination because of their vibrant sports programme.

But for shooting guard Jamila Nansikombi, the choice wasn’t as obvious as it seems.

While appearing on Basketball 256 show Double Down, Nansikombi who now turns out for Moberly Area Community College Lady Greyhounds in the United States opened up on the decision to join JKL Lady Dolphins from High School.

“I didn’t want to look like I was in boarding,” she said. “When I was sixteen I didn’t want anything that looked like boarding school again. To me, University teams were like boarding school again.”

Jamila Nansikombi rushes to contest Zaina Lokwameri’s shot during a league game between JKL Lady Dolphins and UCU Lady Canons at YMCA in 2016 Credit: John Batanudde

Zama, as she is popularly known in basketball circles, however, says it was a childish decision that turned out good.

“I was tired. That’s what I was thinking… I was stupid, I was young and that’s all I was thinking about. There was nothing huge I was having in my mind about great team or experience; to me I needed change.

“UCU was a good option because they would help with my education, I would play with my age-mates, coaches make sure you’re in class – basically ball and books but I chose JKL because of my stupid 16-year-old reason but it panned out to be something I had never expected.

“I had school, good coaches as well, good teammates, good management that cared about my education and basketball. They followed up my school. It feels like one of the best decisions I made at that age and I’m lucky it turned out good.”

Nansikombi won the national league with JKL Lady Dolphins in their third season in the top-flight division, incidentally at the expense of UCU Lady Canons.