Striker Yafesi Kalemba Mubiru has joined Rwanda Premier League outfit Sunrise Football Club.

The 24-year-old forward joins former Uganda Cranes tactician Moses Basena who is head coach at the club.

“Yes. We have completed all the talks and paperwork for Yafesi Mubiru to Sunrise Football Club. He is a great acquisition to the club and will beef up our squad ahead of the new season,” Basena told Kawowo Sports.

Mubiru joins Sunrise as a free agent after the expiry of his employment contract at Uganda Premier League side Tooro United.

He brings forth worth experience at Sunrise having previously played at Bright Stars, Onduparaka and Express.

Another Ugandan at Sunrise is Pius Wangi who was the club’s top scorer with 7 goals last season that was ended prematurely because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Sunrise will sign two or three more players in preparation for the 2020-21 season.