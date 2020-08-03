Speedy winger Muwadda Mawejje has signed a two-year deal at Police Football Club on Monday, 3rd August 2020.

“I have made the decision to join Police Football Club after keenly weighing the options on my table,” Muwadda told Kawowo Sports.

Before signing for Police, Muwadda had contemplated joining Bright Stars on a permanent basis.

It should be noted that Muwadda played the second half of the 2019-20 season at Bright Stars, on loan from his parent club Wakiso Giants.

Therefore, this implies that it was Wakiso Giants that were supposed to release the pacy and crafty winger.

“I have the confidence that I will further develop as a person in my career,” Muwadda added.

Muwadda Mawejje (left) in action during the KCCA days against Wakiso Giants Credit: Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

He comes forth to Police with a wealth of experience having previously played at Sports Club Victoria University, Soana (now Tooro United), KCCA, Wakiso Giants before the loan spell at Bright Stars.

He played five games at Bright Stars before the league was called off because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Four of these were in the top flight league, winning three and losing one.

He scored once against Police Football Club with a man of the match performance when Bright Stars humbled Busoga United 3-0 at the Kavuma Recreational Stadium, Wakiso.

At Police, he joins vastly experienced Uganda Cranes midfielder Tonny Mawejje, left back Eric Ssenjobe, central defender Hassan Muhammod and goalkeeper Tom Ikara.

Meanwhile, midfielder Yusuf Ssozi, roving right-back Denis Rukundo, Johnson Odong and Musa Matovu all signed contract extensions.

Last season, Police fought tooth and nail to avoid relegation, ending the season in the 13th position.