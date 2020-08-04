Herbert Bockhorn, 25, has joined Germany league two side Verein für Leibesübungen (VFL) Bochum Football Club.
The Ugandan born right back signed a one year deal with the Germany side after mutual termination of the contract with Huddersfield Town.
VfL Bochum, christened as Die Unabsteigbaren officially announced the arrival of the Ugandan on their official twitter handle.
He returns to Germany having previously played at Borussia Dortmund II, among other clubs.
Bockhorn has also featured at SC Wiedenbrück 2000 and SV Werder Bremen (both in the third and second divisions).
The speedy right back started playing football from TSV Melsdorf and FC Kilia Kiel before joining Werder Bremen’s youth where he played for the U17 and U19 teams.
He is expected to be part of head coach Thomas Reis’ plans for the 2020-21 season as they target promotion to the Bundesliga.
Bockhorn was born in Uganda at Nsambya Hospital on 31st, January 1995 to a German dad, Hartwig Bockhorn and a Ugandan mum, Jean Marion Nansubuga.
In 2019, he was summoned by then Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre in the final AFCON 2019 qualifier away to Tanzania.
Sadly, injury ruled him out and did not make the training camp in Kampala for the game.
With continuous good form, he remains well on course to be considered by the current Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry.
Player Profile
- Name: Herbert Bockhorn
- Parents: Hartwig Bockhorn and Jean Marion Nansubuga
- Date of Birth: 31st, January 1995
- Place of Birth: Nsambya Hospital, Kampala
- Height: 1.77 m (5 ft 10 in)
- Current Club: VfL Bochum Football Club
Teams Played for Youth Clubs
- TSV Melsdorf – 2000- 2002
- FC Kilia Kiel – 2002-2006
- SV Werder Bremen Youth – 2006- 2011
- SV Werder Bremen U17 – 2011/2012
- SV Werder Bremen U18- 2012/2013
Senior Career:
- SV Werder Bremen II – 2014/15
- SC Wiedenbrück – 2015/16
- Borussia Dortmund II- 2016-2018
- Huddersfield Town – 2018-2020
- VfL Bochum (Current club)