Herbert Bockhorn, 25, has joined Germany league two side Verein für Leibesübungen (VFL) Bochum Football Club.

The Ugandan born right back signed a one year deal with the Germany side after mutual termination of the contract with Huddersfield Town.

VfL Bochum, christened as Die Unabsteigbaren officially announced the arrival of the Ugandan on their official twitter handle.

Hello Herbert! The right back joins VfL after leaving @htafc – looking forward to having you on board! #meinVfL pic.twitter.com/rr1m7hzb8m — VfL Bochum 1848 (@VfLBochum1848EN) July 29, 2020

He returns to Germany having previously played at Borussia Dortmund II, among other clubs.

Bockhorn has also featured at SC Wiedenbrück 2000 and SV Werder Bremen (both in the third and second divisions).

The speedy right back started playing football from TSV Melsdorf and FC Kilia Kiel before joining Werder Bremen’s youth where he played for the U17 and U19 teams.

He is expected to be part of head coach Thomas Reis’ plans for the 2020-21 season as they target promotion to the Bundesliga.

Bockhorn was born in Uganda at Nsambya Hospital on 31st, January 1995 to a German dad, Hartwig Bockhorn and a Ugandan mum, Jean Marion Nansubuga.

Herbert Bockhorn at the 27, 599 seater Vonovia Ruhrstadion Arena in Bochum

In 2019, he was summoned by then Uganda Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre in the final AFCON 2019 qualifier away to Tanzania.

Sadly, injury ruled him out and did not make the training camp in Kampala for the game.

With continuous good form, he remains well on course to be considered by the current Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry.

Player Profile

Name: Herbert Bockhorn

Herbert Bockhorn Parents: Hartwig Bockhorn and Jean Marion Nansubuga

Hartwig Bockhorn and Jean Marion Nansubuga Date of Birth: 31st, January 1995

31st, January 1995 Place of Birth: Nsambya Hospital, Kampala

Nsambya Hospital, Kampala Height : 1.77 m (5 ft 10 in)

: 1.77 m (5 ft 10 in) Current Club: VfL Bochum Football Club

Teams Played for Youth Clubs

TSV Melsdorf – 2000- 2002

FC Kilia Kiel – 2002-2006

SV Werder Bremen Youth – 2006- 2011

SV Werder Bremen U17 – 2011/2012

SV Werder Bremen U18- 2012/2013

Senior Career: