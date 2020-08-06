When a player capped 24 times by Brazil and played for one of the biggest clubs in the world, Inter Milan speaks, who has the audacity to dispute?

José Marcelo Ferreira alias Ze Maria, former Gor Mahia coach believes that African players are as technically gifted as Brazilians.

However, they lack opportunities to play in the world’s biggest leagues and also have infrastructure issues to showcase their talent in Africa.

Ze Maria played 24 times for Brazil and won the 1997 Confederation Cup and Copa America Credit: Matthew Ashton/EMPICS Sport

The former Selecao right back, in an extensive interview with The Guardian talked about his time in Kenya comparing the passion by the Gor Mahia fans to those of Brazil’s biggest clubs – Flamengo and Corinthians.

“It (Gor Mahia) was the biggest club in Kenya, so every game was like managing Flamengo or Corinthians in Brazil. The stadium was packed,” narrated Ze Maria who admits people in Kenya wanted to touch him and hear his stories wondering what he was doing in the country.

He had arrived from cold Romania where the temperatures were -16℃ and he is in Nairobi during where it was contrastingly different.

“I arrived in Nairobi and, when I got off the plane, I almost caught fire. The sun burns on your skin. I walked down the road and there were zebras on the other side.

Gor Mahia players celebrate with their trophy Credit: Nation Media

“I was having lunch next to Lake Victoria and a guy came over and said: ‘Careful if you see any waves here, because it might be a hippopotamus.’ People wondered what I was doing there. ‘Zé Maria who played for Brazil and Inter?’ They wanted to touch me. People wanted to hear my stories.”

He won the title with K’Ogalo but left in 2018 for a stint in Albania and describes how it was difficult working in Kenya before comparing the technical abilities of Africans to his natives.

“There were difficulties. Sometimes you go to a stadium where the players don’t all fit in the changing room, so you have to change on the bus. But the passion is absurd.

Tonny Mawejje and Yunus Sentamu played under Ze Maria in Albania Credit: KF Tirana

“African players are technically similar to Brazilians, but they lack opportunities to move to bigger leagues. Because of the pitches, when you dribbled the ball would bounce a metre up in the air, but the quality with which they controlled and conducted it, not even a Brazilian would do that.” Ze Maria, former Brazil and Inter Milan right back

In Albania, he managed Ugandan midfielder Tonny Mawejje and striker Yunus Sentamu and the former describes him as a teacher.

“He is one of the best managers that I have worked under,” says Mawejje.

During that time, KF Tirana, the biggest club in Albania had been relegated but he helped it earn promotion and also win the Super Cup.