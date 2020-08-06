Goalkeeper Giosue Bellagambi, of Ugandan decent has signed a professional employment contract at Huddersfield Town.

Bellagambi, 18, had joined Huddersfield Town as a scholar prior to the commencement of the 2018/19 season.

Born in the Croydon town, south London in England, Bellagambi is eligible to play for England, Italy and Uganda.

He was a regular starter for the Under-17s in his debut season after signing from junior club Lambeth Tigers.

Bellagambi is among the five players who successfully completed their two-year scholarships at the club christened as The Terriers.

The other four include centre backs Tom Bamford and Nassim Kherbouche, full back Sam Sharrock-Peplow and the versatile Jaheim Headley.

Meanwhile, Elias Kachunga, Jon Gorenc Stanković, Collin Quaner, Joel Coleman, Demeaco Duhaney, Rekeil Pyke and Ryan Schofield have all extended their contracts into July 2020.

The loan deals of Jonas Lössl, Emile Smith Rowe, Chris Willock, Andy King and Trevoh Chalobah were also extended by a further month at the 1908 founded club.

Danny Simpson will depart the Club when his contract expires at the end of June, whilst Kamil Grabara will also return to parent club Liverpool Football Club.

It’s great news that we’ve come to agreements with seven of our players, who are out of contract at the end of the season, to play into July 2020. These are unprecedented circumstances for football and footballers, and I want to thank them for their commitment to the cause at a vital time for the Club. As we’ve said already, we cannot commit to any future contracts for senior players now; we need to know what division we’re in, and what next season will look like in terms of start date and circumstances. There’s an awful lot to play for, for both the Club and the players Danny Cowley, Huddersfield Town manager

Huddersfield Town currently plays in the English championship, currently coached by Spanish national Carlos Corberán Vallet.

They host their home matches at the 24,121 seater Kirklees Stadium situated in Huddersfield city in West Yorkshire, England.

