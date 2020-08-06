The desire to professionalise many football entities in Uganda emanates from the FUFA club’s pro agenda programme.

Kiringente Sports Club, a franchisee that has a men’s team in the regional league, beach soccer team and a women football club has intensified the preparations to have a professional set up, with well laid structures.

The club therefore seeks applications for the positions technical director, marketing manager and that of women football club head coach.

At least 39 applicants openly expressed interest for these aforementioned vacancies that were advertised earlier on.

Kawowo Sports has established that big wigs in Uganda’s women football establishment have applied for the job of women team head coach.

Faridah Tomusange Nassejje, the Chief Executive Officer at Kiringente Sports Club disclosed to Kawowo Sports that the process go on till 15th August 2020 before the applications will be sieved and suitable candidates approached.

“We call for applications until the 15th August 2020 for the number of positions as Technical Director and head coach” Nassejje remarked.

The club chairman Julius Mutebi Bazzekuketta confessed that all these developments are intended to run the club on a professional basis.

“The primary role of the technical director is to help the club board to fulfill it’s five year strategy plan. In the 3 years, the club has to own a women football team after a successful beach soccer team” Mutebi remarked.

Kiringente Sports Club ranks among the few sports clubs that has accelerated on a promising trend.

This club is christened as Awamu Tusobola and is situated in Kiringente sub county, Mpigi District 15 miles on Masaka Road.

By 1st September 2020, the successful applicants will be officially unveiled.