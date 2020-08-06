SC Villa have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Meddie Kibirige from Tooro United.

The Jogoos’ first signing couldn’t hide excitement describing the club as the biggest in the country.

“I am so glad to have joined SC Villa,” Kibirige said in a video released by the club.

“Joining Villa has been an easy decision for me, this is the move I have been waiting for because Villa is the biggest club in Uganda and I hope to win more trophies with this club.”

Kibirige has previously played for Vipers SC and is expected to offer competition to Saidi Keni who established himself as the club’s number one last season.

SC Villa finished last season in third place behind champions Vipers and second placed KCCA.

In the transfer window so far, they have lost some key players including striker Bashir Mutanda and former captain Ambrose Kirya.