Duncan Sseninde has left Vipers SC after five years at the club.

The attacking midfielder confirmed his departure from the reigning champions on his twitter thanking the fans, coaches, management and all teammates he has played with at the club.

In a special way, he thanked the club president Lawrence Mulindwa for being a father figure during his stay the Kitende.

“First of all, Thank you to the wonderful group of fans for the great time and being incredibly supportive over the last 5years. And everyone involved @VipersSC

“The manager, coaches, back room staff and amazing teammates that I had the pleasure of playing alongside.”

Sseninde joined the Venoms from Kampala Junior Team (KJT) in 2015 and has won one league title and the Uganda Cup.

He spent last season on loan at Wakiso Giants although his next move could be away from the Purple Sharks with reports of interest from SC Villa.