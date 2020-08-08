Maroons Football Club has reappointed Pius Bamwange as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kawowo Sports can reliably confirm.

A source within the Prisons’ side has intimated to this website that Bamwange returns to Luzira as the new CEO replacing Shaban Odoa.

‘Pius Bamwange is returning to serve as the new CEO.” Confirmed a source before adding, “He has agreed a two-year deal.”

Bamwange served in the same role during the 2017/18 season before moving to Onduparaka FC where he has been for the last two seasons.

However, due to the challenges that the Arua-based is going through, Bamwange decided to abandon the ship last month.

He returns to the two-time champions after getting relegated to the FUFA Big League and his immediate task will be to help the team bounce back to the top flight.

Besides Onduparaka FC and Maroons FC, Bamwange has also served as CEO at Saints FC and Lweza FC.

It should also be noted that Maroons FC appointed coach Charles Ayiekho alias Mbuzi in March albeit he is yet to manage any game.

At the time of his appointment, the World was hit with the COVID-19 pandemic which led to a halt on several events around the globe including the Uganda Premier League.