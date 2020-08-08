Uganda Cranes defender Nico Wakiro Wadada had a brilliant start to his spell at Azam FC in the Tanzania Premier League.

His performance did not go unnoticed as the right back scooped the award of best defender for the 2019/20 season during the awards ceremony held on Friday night at the Mlimani City Hall in Dar es Salaam.

Wadada who joined Azam FC from Vipers SC in July last year beat Kagera’s David Luhende and Coasta Union’s Bakari Mwamnyeto to win the coveted award.

He lauded his teammates, indicating they had had a contribution in helping him to put up good performances.

“I am happy to win this award. I thank my teammates at Azam for working hand in hand to achieve this,” Wadada told Kawowo Sports.

“It has not come easy but the commitment we have had throughout the season has been important. The coaches and the fans too deserve the credit.”

Wadada who was also included in the best XI of the season had eight assists and a goal to his name in his debut season at Azam FC.

Tanzania Premier League 2019-20 Awards: