Wilfred Seguya has barely played three complete seasons in the top-flight but he has been one of the most consistent players in the division during that time.

The Buffaloes center who made his debut for the club during the 2018-19 season has not looked back since, becoming a main stay in the team’s Matchday squad whenever fit.

The ambitious Seguya is, however, not resting on his laurels as his ultimate goal is to represent the country at senior level for both Sevens and 15s.

Seguya reperesented the country at the Africa U19 Championship Division B in Tunisia in 2013 and was part of Uganda’s B side that played at the Safari Sevens in Kenya in 2018.



“I’m now looking forward to play for the big team, both sevens and fifteens,” Seguya told Kawowo Sports in a Quick Chat.

“I focus on what I want. I set my goals and that’s why I’m playing hard (in the league) and working hard to be selected on those teams. I train everyday and that’s what I’m doing to make sure my goal is achieved.”