Estonia Premium Liiga (Meistriliiga): Paide Linnameeskond 4-0 Tallinna JK Legion

The name Edrisa Lubega has of late been associated with goals in the Estonia Premium Liiga hitherto termed as Meistriliiga.

The fast-paced Ugandan forward scored a brace as Paide Linnameeskond whipped Tallinna JK Legion 4-0 at Paide Linnastaadion Arena on Sunday.

Lubega who is christened as Torres found the opening goal 8 minutes into the game.

Andre Frolov made it two in the 14th minute before Lubega returned to the score sheet two minutes later as the home side led 3-0 heading to the halfway mark.

Karl Mool scored 9 minutes from full time for mere icing on the already baked cake for Paide Linnameeskond.

A week ago, Lubega had scored a brace against the same opposition as Paide Linnameeskond won 3-0 on the road.

The Sunday victory takes Paide Linnameeskond top of the standings with 30 points from 16 matches on the 10 team log.

Lubega is now the second-leading scorer in the Estonian Premier Liiga. He is six goals shy of the top scorer Rauno Sappinnen of Flora Tallinn.

Lubega is on loan from Uganda’s Proline Football Club. He has now netted 10 goals in 15 matches and this was the third brace of the campaign after another one against Levadia Tallinn.

Paide Linnameeskond was founded in 2004 as a satellite club of Flora.

They attained four successive promotions and have never been relegated since making the Meistriliiga grade.

Meanwhile, next Saturday, Paide Linnameeskond and his teammates turn the guns against Viljandi JK Tulevik on the road in Tulevik city.

For starters Paide Linnameeskond is also refereed to as the Estonian Barcelona.