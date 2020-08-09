Seldom this world provides opportunities on either side of the slide.

Billy Alex Bahiiha, 29, is a footballer who combines active service on and off the field of play.

Hailing from Kamwenge District in Western Uganda, Babiiha is a current player for Ibanda United Football Club as well as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Kamwenge Raising Stars Academy.

He was previously a captain at FortHills Football Club.

Bahiiha definitely provides the key leadership of the club on and off the field of play.

He narrates his love for football since the secondary school days.

“I started playing football while at Kamwenge Modern School in 2004. From there, I proceeded to Citizen High School in 2007 for my A’level as I went on to pursue my football career,” he recounts.

He has since played at Ibanda United Football Club, Police F.C (team of legends in Kamwenge Town), Bigodi F.C (Fourth Division) before joining Kamwenge Town Council F.C.

“I guided Kamwenge Town Council to the regional league and left for Forthills F.C. While at Kamwenge TC, I was the top scorer with 12 goals in 9 matches,” he remarks.

He vows to push on the playing career and achieve great feats in life.

“I promise to give out whatever I can and make the club victorious. Am hoping to meet greater heights so that the club can get to another level. My dream is to achieve the accolades as I see my team play in the Uganda Premier League,” he promises.

On how he balances CEO chores at the academy with active football playing business, Bahiiha explains that his deputy plays a great role to bridge up just in case he is away.

“I have a hard-working deputy who fills in during his absence. But, again for the academy activities, we are busy during holidays when pupils and students return from schools. So, it is not a full-time job,” Bahiiha elucidates.

Upon joining Ibanda United, he expresses the desire to help the club get elevated to the next level.

“Am grateful for joining the new club in Ibanda which I once played for as I helped them to win the super mini-league in Ssanga way back in 2010,” he recalls.

Ibanda United Football Clubb was formerly tagged as Sports Club Barca (Kawunyemu), featuring in the Ankole Regional League.