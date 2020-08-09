The month-long virtual freestyle football championship tagged Freestyle Unlocked Africa 2020 came to a power-packed finish with the finals of the 3rd African Freestyle Football Championship.

After several dramatic freestyle football battles, Ali Mohammad Hosam from Egypt and Morocco’s Fatimaezzahra ‘Fatima’ Akif emerged as the men and women Champions respectively.

Ali, 20, is the 2019 Egyptian Freestyle Football Champion, while Akif, 19, is the reigning Women’s Arabian Freestyle Football Champion.

Feet ‘N’ Tricks International, the largest promoter of freestyle football in Africa, hosted the games, which began on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 and received 152 entries from 21 countries participating in the first-of-its-kind online games.

Valentine Ozigbo, the Chairman of Feet N Tricks (Credit: APO Group)

Valentine Ozigbo, the Chairman of Feet ‘N’ Tricks International was delighted at the rapid growth of freestyle football on the continent since the inception of the tournament in 2017.

When we started this project a few years ago, it was all about passion for an art-form that deserved to be given a front seat in the world of sports. Today, we have just held the third successful continental championships, that is in addition to four Nigerian tournaments. This year’s statistics – 152 contestants, 21 countries, and increase in women participation – is a testament to the fact that freestyle football is not just the fastest-growing type of football, but it has taken firm roots in Africa. Valentine Ozigbo, the Chairman of Feet ‘N’ Tricks International

Ozigbo expressed his satisfaction with the quality of play at the finals and reiterated his desire to ensure that the World Freestyle Football Championship is hosted in Nigeria or any other country in Africa in the near future.

Judges show off Mohannad Hosam Ali as winner in the male catergory (Credit: APO Group)

Judges show off Fatimaezza Akif as winner in the female catergory

Morocco’s Fatima Akif celebrates her victory (Credit APO Group)

MTN, the headline sponsor of the championship, celebrated the winners and promised to keep supporting initiatives geared towards youth development across Africa.

The quality of participation we have seen in this year’s edition of the African Freestyle Football Championship is another testament to the quality of talent that abounds in Africa, and it is truly inspiring. We are glad to be part of this initiative and will not relent in our support for developmental programmes for the youth in Africa. Congratulations to all the participants and especially Mohannad and Fatima for emerging champions in the male and female categories. Rahul De, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria

Eight professional freestylers from 6 countries – Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Sudan, Morocco, and Nigeria – competed at the keenly contested men and women’s finals of the virtual games which were aired live on HipTV and streamed live on PlusTV’s Youtube and Instagram channels as well as Feet ‘N’ Tricks’ YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram channels.

*Additional information by APO-Group