In the aftermath of the shock resignation of CEO Senzo Mbatha, Simba SC chairman Mohammed Dewji Mo has called on fans to stay calm.

Mbatha resigned a couple of days after the club won a league and cup double and his effort towards the club’s success has been key in achieving the feat.

“We have come a long way and the journey is still going on; we’ve been through a lot My fellow Lions,” Dewji Mo tweeted.

Tumetoka mbali na bado safari inaendelea; tumepita mengi Wanasimba wenzangu. Nawaomba Wanasimba wote mtulie. SIMBA SC ni kubwa kuliko mtu moja. Sisi viongozi tunawatumikia usiku na mchana bila kujali maslahi ya mtu binafsi bali SIMBA. Kazi inaendelea, tuko IMARA! #NguvuMoja — Mohammed Dewji MO (@moodewji) August 9, 2020

“I beg all Lions to calm down. SIMBA SC is bigger than one person. We leaders serve them day and night regardless of individual interests but SIMBA. Work in progress, we are STRONG!”

The South African joined the Msimbazi last year and is credited with the professional way the club has been run in the past couple of months.

Unconfirmed reports indicate the former Orlando Pirates man is destined for a job with Simba’s rivals Young Africans.