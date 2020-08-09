Utility player Samson Abbey Mutyaba finds himself in a healthy decision making dilemma given the overwhelming number of offers presented on his table.

The former Nkumba University and Maroons player who last season played at Uganda Premier League side Kyetume is yet to make up his mind on the club to join for the 2020-21 season.

“Sincerely, I am undecided at the moment. I and my representative are still weighing on the options on the table,” the defender-cum-midfielder confessed to Kawowo Sports.

Kawowo Sports has established that Mutyaba is a subject of interest from Zambian side Napsa Stars, Bright Stars and one undisclosed one from Malaysia which have openly expressed the desire to offer him employment.

On top of the three offers, Kyetume Football Club would wish to retain a player of his caliber and abilities.

“It is too early to predict or talk about now. I will have to weigh on who brings the best offer. Of course, I would wish to give the opportunity to my parent club (Kyetume),” he added.

Last season, Mutyaba played 18 matches out of the 25 games for The Slaughters.

Samson “Abbey” Mutyaba plays at central defence, holding midfield, right and left back

Often times, he was deployed in all the defensive positions; right and left back, central defense and the holding midfield role.

Mutyaba was signed from Maroons a season earlier where had also served diligently following a spell in the second division with Water FC.

Previously, he had featured for Nkumba University (FUFA Big League), Stegota, Mutundwe Lions and had a brief semi-professional spell at Guangzhou Evergrand in China.

Abbey Mutyaba with a chip to the intended target during Maroons home match against Mbarara City. (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

The current lockdown because of the Coronavirus pandemic got Mutyaba at his Mulago base in the heart of Kampala City where he has since maintained the daily body work outs to keep fit.

Prior to the 2020-21 season, he will have to come good with the best decision to soldier on his career and life ambitions.