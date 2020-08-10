Goffin Oyirowoth says he will serve with pride and honour after joining SC Villa on a two year contract.

The highly rated young midfielder becomes the Jogoos third signing after Meddie Kibirige and Andrew Kiwanuka.

“I can promise the Jogoos fans that when the season starts, we (the team) will make them proud. I am glad to be part of the Jogoo legacy and happy to have teammates who welcomed me well.” Goffin Oyirowoth

“I have always wanted to be part of this great club and now that the opportunity has arrived, I will serve with pride and honour,” he told the club media.

Edward Kaziba who guided the 16-time league champions to third place last season spoke highly of the former Express youngster.

“Goffin is a player I have watched for a while I have been watching for a while and I have been immensely impressed. We are excited to have him on the team. He will definitely beef our squad add a lot of value.”

Oyirowoth is a product of Buddo SS where he won the National Championship and the East Africa Secondary Schools title before he was spotted by Express then under Kefa Kisala.

Last season, he trained with Wakiso Giants but ended up on loan at Katwe United.