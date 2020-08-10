Kefa Kisala is the front-runner to take the coaching role at Bright Stars FC, Kawowo Sports can reliably confirm.

As preparations for the new season continue, Bright Stars FC are in the process of finding a new coach and the initial shortlist that had over 140 applicants has now been narrowed to five.

A reliable source revealed to this website that former Express FC, Wakiso Giants FC and URA FC coach Kisala one of the names on the final shortlist and leads the race to get the job.

“He (Kisala) is one of the candidates on the final list that has five names and looks likely to be named the new coach.” Confirmed a source that preferred anonymity.

Kefa Kisala while at Express FC [POHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE]

Besides Kisala, the other names on the list include Sadiq Ssempigi who formerly served as assistant coach at Onduparaka FC and Baker Mbowa who has been a coach at Proline FC.

Coach Baker Mbowa has been at Proline FC for a long time.

Sadiq Ssempigi

The other candidates include Hussein Mbalangu who coached Mogadishu City FC and Banadir FC in Somalia and Joseph Kiwanuka formerly at Nyamityobora FC and Express FC.

Hussein Mbalangu talks to players while at Banadir FC in Somalia. Credit: Courtesy

Former State House and Maji player Joseph Kiwanuka is one of the names on the final shortlist. Credit: Courtesy Photo

The source further revealed to this website that the club management will meet on Tuesday to make the final decision.

“There is a meeting tomorrow to interview the final five and the choice will be made thereafter.”

Bright Stars FC coaching role fell vacant after Paul Kiwanuka joined champions Vipers SC as assistant to Fred Kajjoba.

The Kawempe based side finished last season in 12th position with 29 points in 25 games.