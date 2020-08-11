The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has confirmed the date and venue for this year’s Ordinary General Assembly.

The football governing body has announced that the 96th Ordinary General Assembly will be hosted on the 17th of August 2020 at Silver Springs Hotel.

“Notice is hereby given to all FUFA Members, Delegates and stakeholders that the 96th FUFA Ordinary General Assembly shall be held on Saturday 17th October 2020 at Silver Springs Hotel.’ Confirmed FUFA CEO Edgar Watson.

Kampala region was selected by the FUFA Executive Committee to host the annual. The Assembly is rotated around all the eight regions of FUFA.

The Ordinary FUFA General Assembly is the supreme and legislative body of football in Uganda and is comprised of 34 members (Associations) that are represented by 88 delegates.

Regions that have hosted the FUFA Ordinary General Assemblies since 2013