Former KCCA star Jackson Nunda is aware of the tough competition for places at URA after signing a three year contract with the club.

The silky midfielder has been unveiled as the Tax Collectors first signing of the transfer window after he quit KCCA at the end of his contract.

“I chose URA because it’s an ambitious team and I love the competitiveness in the club,” Nunda told the club website.

#URAFC have signed Midfielder Nunda Jacksonhttps://t.co/uYYLamMbkS — URA Football Club (@URAFC_Official) August 11, 2020

“Of course, I don’t expect it to be a walk in the park as I have to compete for a place in the team.”

”I am here to win trophies and give 100% for my new home, URA FC,” the midfielder added.

The former SC Villa left footed magician will have to fight for a place on the team with among others team captain Shafik Kagimu and Saidi Kyeyune who had a fantastic season.

URA are also expected to unveil Police left back Arafat Galiwango in the near future.