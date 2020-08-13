Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) top governing body, the executive committee has confirmed dates for 2020-21 season league kick-off as well as the ordinary general assembly.

The body’s ordinary general assembly will be held on Saturday, 26th September 2020 in Kampala.

Meanwhile, the 2020-21 Uganda Beach Soccer League is ear-marked to kick off on 21st November 2020.

The decisions were passed in unison during a consultative meeting at FUFA Complex Mengo at the start of this week.

The same meeting also approved the club licensing requirements proposed by Beach Soccer Competitions Committee.

The Uganda Beach Soccer Association Executive Meeting at FUFA House in Mengo, Kampala (Credit: FUFA Media)

The number of clubs to participate in the Elite Beach Soccer League was also approved with a maximum of twelve (12) and a minimum of five (5) clubs.

Meanwhile, the UBSA Women Beach Soccer League clubs will have a minimum of five (5) and maximum of eight (8) clubs in the 2020/2021 season.

Deo Mutabazi

The UBSA 2020-21 activity Calendar was among the items that were also approved.

It was also an opportune moment to congratulate Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) Chairman Deo Mutabazi and FUFA Football Development Director Ali Mwebe after being appointed to the Africa Beach Soccer Union.

Ali Mwebe

Mutabazi is the first vice president African Beach Soccer Union as Mwebe is the on the technical and development committee.

Last season, the beach soccer league was nullified after the Coronavirus pandemic.