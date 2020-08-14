There is hope that the several engagements between the Government of the Republic of Uganda and the sports family will yield fruits in the near future. With anticipation for the resumption for sports activities high, today’s meeting seems to be a ray of hope for many.

In a lengthy meeting held at the Prime Minister’s office on Friday, the football governing body has asked Government for permission hold the playoffs and take the national team into residential camp.

The meeting that was intitally slated for Tuesday this week was attended by Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, Deputy Prime Minister, Moses Ali, FUFA President, Eng. Moses Magogo and National Council of Sports (NCS) Chairman Donald Rukare.

The others include, Commissioner for Physical Education in the Ministry of Education and Sports, Omara Apita, NCS General Secretary, Bernard Ogwel and Sports physician DR. James Ssekajugo.

FUFA is likely to be given the greenlight to stage promotional playoffs across different competitions and also allowed to have the Uganda U17 Women’s national team enter residential camp, Kawowo Sports can reliably report.

FUFA Deputy CEO- Football, Decolas Kizza confirmed to this website that the meeting was successful and a number of issues have been discussed.

‘We have just ended a meeting that we had at the Prime Minister’s office today, following up on our discussions with Government on the resumption of sports activities especially football.’ Said Kizza.

‘The meeting has gone on well and there will be other follow up meetings next week for a conclusive stand of Government.’

Kizza went ahead to reveal that there is hope for resumption in the near future and as FUFA, they have sought for permission to conclude the promotional playoffs and also take the Uganda U17 Girls’ national team to camp.

‘As FUFA we have requested to be allowed to play our remaining games in the playoffs and also to take our girls into residential camp in readiness for Cameroon, a qualifier match for the 2021 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup.’

Some of the promotional playoffs that are still pending include Uganda Premier League playoff with one slot to the top tier league up for grabs. Kitara FC, Kiboga Young/Mbale Heroes, Ndejje University and Kataka FC.

There are also regional promotional playoffs for the teams that will play in the FUFA Big League next season.

In Women’s football, Asubo Gafford Ladies will face Tooro Queens to determine the third team that will qualify to the FUFA Women Super League. Makerere University and Isra Soccer Academy already secured their slots.

The Uganda U17 National team on the other hand will face Cameroon in the final hurdle for the 2021 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup.

The first leg will be played at the end of October in Kampala before a return leg in Yaoundé two weeks later.