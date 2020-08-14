Uganda Premier League Outfit Bright Stars FC has confirmed Baker Mbowa as their new head coach after the two parties reached an agreement.

As earlier reported by Kawowo Sports that Bright Stars FC had settled for Mbowa, the coach has put pen to paper on a three-year deal on Friday.

Baker Mbowa signing on the dotted lines (Courtesy Photo)

Mbowa who has served previously at Proline FC comes in as a replacement for Paul Kiwanuka who moved to Vipers SC as assistant to Fred Kajjoba.

The Kawempe-based side settled for Mbowa after a meeting on Tuesday this week that examined and interviewed five coaches.

These included Kefa Kisala who has since moved to UPDF FC, Hussein Mbalangu, Joseph Kiwanuka, Sadiq Ssempigi and Mbowa.

The immediate task for the Mbowa will be to try and improve the performance of Bright Stars FC who struggled to fend off relegation last season.