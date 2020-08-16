Left back Julius Debbo extended his employment contract at Busoga United Football Club until the end of the 2022 season.

Debbo has been part of Busoga United since being promoted from the second division, FUFA Big League.

The Busoga United Vice President Godfrey Bwire Osodo is glad that Debbo extended his stay at the club.

I am really happy that we will have Debbo in our squad for the future. He has been part of the long-term technical plan Abbey Kikomeko and his technical team has developed. He will bring the right balance to our squad. Godfrey Bwire

Julius Debbo (left) with Busoga United Vice President Godfrey Bwire Osodo

Debbo has previously played for Ndejje University.

At the left back department, he competes with Ismail Kawawulo.

Experienced goalkeeper Ali Kimera also renewed his employment contract for another one year.

Busoga United finished fourth with 42 points last season that was abruptly ended because of the Coronavirus pandemic.